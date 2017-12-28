Police Searching For Suspected Car Thief

Tualatin, Oregon – Police say they want your help tracking down a suspected car thief who’s girlfriend rammed another stolen car into the side of a police cruiser, so her boyfriend could get away. 22-year-old Joshua Hayward was pulled over eight days ago, but the officer couldn’t arrest him because of the crash. They eventually found the stolen car but Hayward was gone. His girlfriend – Chelsea Munday wasn’t so lucky – she got arrested and is facing charges. Hayward is white with short dark hair.

Read more from Police:

Tualatin Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the male shown in the attached picture. On December 20, 2017 at approximately 3:50pm, the suspect was seen driving a stolen vehicle in the industrial area near SW Herman Road and SW Teton Avenue, in Tualatin.

During the incident, Tualatin Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle reported stolen the previous day. The vehicle was identified as a purple 1994 Honda Civic. It was later determined that the vehicle was being driven by Joshua Taylor Hayward, 22 years of age. As Mr. Hayward tried to flee, his girlfriend, identified as Chelsea Ann Munday, 25 years of age, purposely drove a separate stolen vehicle into the driver’s side of a Tualatin officer’s patrol car, preventing that officer from stopping the vehicle Mr. Hayward’s was driving. The officer was not injured in the crash but there was damage to the patrol car.

Ms. Munday was initially taken into custody but later transported by Metro West to Meridian Park Hospital for evaluation after she claimed to have ingested heroin and methamphetamine or bath salts. Ms. Munday’s case has been referred to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Officers located the stolen purple Honda Civic a short time later on SW Herman Road. A dog track was attempted in search of Mr. Hayward but was unsuccessful. Officers from the Sherwood Police Department, Tigard Police Department, and a K9 officer from the Beaverton Police Department assisted in the dog track and containment.

Mr. Hayward is wanted by Tualatin Police for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Joshua Hayward is asked to contact the Tualatin Police Department’s non-emergency number at 503-629-0111 and reference case #17-3559. Individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the Tualatin Police Department tip-line at 503-691-0285.

KXL’s Brett Reckamp contributed to this story.