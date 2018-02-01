Police Searching For Missing Teen in Vancouver

Vancouver, Washington – The search is on for a missing teen in Vancouver. Police say 16-year-old Katie Moreno-Garcia was last seen leaving her home in east Vancouver yesterday. She’s Hispanic about five feet tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you see her you’re asked to call 911.

Read more from Police:

The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 16 year old Katie Moreno-Garcia. Katie was last seen leaving her residence in east Vancouver on January 31, 2018. Katie is a Hispanic female, 5’01” tall, 120lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Katie was last seen wearing black jeans, a white t-shirt and a silver necklace with two (2) rings dangling from it. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.