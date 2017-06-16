Police Searching For Missing Mom In Camas

Camas, Washington – A Camas mother has been missing for two days. Police say what happened after Alisha McRay dropped her kids off at school Wednesday morning is a mystery. That night, her car was found parked next to Lacamas Park. Police searched the park by air and on foot, but there was no sign of the 40-year-old. As crews continue their search—McRay’s neighbor and others who know her are holding out hope. McRay is white, 5-foot-7, 220-pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see her call Camas Police.

More from Camas Police:

The Camas Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 40 year-old Camas resident Alisha McRay. Alisha was last seen on the morning of 6/14/17 dropping her kids off at school.

Alisha was reported missing by her family later in the evening on 6/14/17 after she failed to pick one of her children up from school. The family became concerned because this is very out of character for Alisha.

Camas Police responded and initiated a search. Alisha’s vehicle was found parked at the public parking lot for Lacamas Park off of NE Everett Street. PPB’s Air Unit searched the park using a plane equipped with a FLIR camera, but Alisha was not found. The following morning, the Clark County Sheriff Department’s Search & Rescue Team was called out to assist in searching Lacamas Park but, again, Alisha was not located.

Alisha is a white female, 5’07” and 220 lbs with blonde hair blue eyes. A photo is attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camas Police Department, (360) 834-4151.