Police Searching For Missing Man Near Lloyd Center Area

Portland, Oregon – Police need your help finding a 76-year-old man from Raleigh Hills who went missing yesterday from the Lloyd Center area. Ira Alperin goes by “Bob.”

He was last seen wearing a dark green plaid winter jacket and a “newsboy” style wool hat, and driving a light blue 2004 Acura sedan Oregon license plate 248 BEV.

Call the Washington County sheriff’s office if you see him.

December 28, 2017 — Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance locating a 76-year-old male from Raleigh Hills who went missing earlier today from the Lloyd Center area.

On Thursday, December 28, 2017, at 7:11 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a missing person. The family of Ira “Bob” Alperin, 76 of Raleigh Hills, reported that he had not been seen since earlier in the day.

Deputies learned that Mr. Alperin met with friends at Lloyd Center earlier in the day, and left them around 1:00 p.m. in the afternoon. When Mr. Alperin did not later arrive home, private security located him in the Lloyd Center area and assisted him in returning to his vehicle. That was at 5:00 p.m., and Mr. Alperin has not been seen since.

Mr. Alperin’s family reports that he has recently been experiencing mild cognitive impairment that causes him to become disoriented and confused. Deputies learned that it is unusual for him to be out of communication for this length of time.

Mr. Alperin is described as a 76-year-old white male, 5’10” tall, 180 pounds, blue-eyed with prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark green plaid winter jacket and a “newsboy” style wool hat.

He was last seen driving a light blue 2004 Acura TSX four-door sedan bearing the Oregon license plate 248BEV.

Mr. Alperin’s family and Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help locating him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.