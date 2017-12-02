Police Searching For Man Suspected Of Killing Father

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities in Portland are searching for a 30-year-old man police say fatally stabbed his 64-year-old father Saturday morning.

The Portland Police Department says a warrant has been issued for Tyler Nees. He’s described as 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with blues eyes and short red hair.

Police say Tyler Nees stabbed 64-year-old Brian Nees at about 2 a.m. Saturday at an apartment. Police say Brian Nees ran for help and died at about 5:45 a.m. after being transported to a hospital.

Authorities say anyone seeing Tyler Nees should not approach him but call 9-1-1 immediately.