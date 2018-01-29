Police Searching For Hit And Run Driver In Deadly Gresham Crash

Gresham, Oregon – Gresham Police are trying to find the driver connected to a deadly hit-and-run crash. Authorities say a pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing Northeast Burnside south of Division just after 6:30pm Sunday night. Police say the victim is a 60-year-old man. He was talking to them when they arrived, but he later died at the hospital. The suspect vehicle is a champagne or gold colored sedan.

Here is a map of the area from Google:

Here’s more from Gresham Police: A pedestrian crossing NE Burnside Rd., south of NE Division St., was struck by a vehicle earlier this evening and the driver did not remain at the scene. The pedestrian has since died. Police are interested in talking with anyone who witnessed the accident and are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near McDonalds on NE Burnside Rd. They were immediately informed that the driver of the involved car, a champagne or gold colored import sedan, had fled the scene.

Although suffering from head injuries and a possible broken leg, Gresham resident Dennis Yamnitsky was initially talking with officers and paramedics. Yamnitsky, 60, was transported to a local hospital where he died later in the evening.

At the time of the accident, Yamnitsky was wearing jeans and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. He was walking west, attempting to cross the roadway outside the marked crosswalk.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call police non-emergency at 503.823.3333 or the Gresham Police tip line at 503.618.2719.