Police Searching For Missing Man Near Moda Center

Portland, Oregon Police are asking for your help finding a missing 20-year-old man. They say Kayleb Epperson walked away from the Shilo Inn on Northeast 2nd avenue near The Moda Center early Tuesday morning. Authorities are concerned because Epperson is not familiar with the Portland area. He’s described as white and tall, about 6’3″ and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen only wearing blue shorts. Call 911 if you see him.

Here is more from Portland Police:

The Portland Police Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate 20-year-old Kayleb Epperson. On Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 3:16 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to the Shilo Inn Rose Garden, located at 1506 Northeasat 2nd Ave, on the report that Epperson was missing.

Epperson is described as a white male, 6’3″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Epperson was last seen wearing a blue shorts. A picture captured of Epperson as he walked in the Shilo Inn has been provided with this press release.

Epperson is not familiar with the Portland metropolitan area.

Anyone who sees Epperson should immediately call 9-1-1 so officers can check his welfare.

Anyone with non-emergent information should contact Detective Heidi Helwig at Heidi.Helwig@portlandoregon. gov