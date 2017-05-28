Police Searching For Armed Suspect In Laurelhurst Neighborhood

*UPDATE* Police have detained a man who matches the description at Northeast 35th Avenue and Sandy Blvd. The neighborhood search has ended, and the neighborhood safety perimeter has been lifted. The suspect was not armed at the time of arrest. The crime scenes will remain closed between Northeast Cesar Chavez Blvd and 32nd Ave, as well as from East Burnside street to Northeast Flanders street. Residents are now able to leave the area if they wish.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police and other agencies are searching a neighborhood after officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect.

Police say East Precinct officers were called at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a man with a handgun.

When they arrived, they encountered the suspect on East Burnside Street and shots were exchanged before the suspect ran into the neighborhood.

Officers caught up with the man again and exchanged more gun fire, but he ran away.

Police established a large neighborhood perimeter and asked residents to shelter in place while they search for the suspect.

He’s described as white in his 40s, 180 pounds (82 kilograms) and wearing a green shirt, black pants and blue hat.

Police say he may be injured and limping.