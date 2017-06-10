Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect In Beaverton

Beaverton, Ore. — On June 9, 2017, just before 5pm, a man walked into the Umpqua Bank branch located in the 7300 block of SW Barnes Road in the community of Cedar Mill. He approached the teller, implied a weapon and demanded money.

The man received an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled the bank on foot. Beaverton Police Officer Gaunt and his K9 partner “Ike” assisted deputies by tracking the suspect. The suspect was not immediately located.

Detectives from the Property Crimes Unit will follow up on this case. They are requesting the public’s help in order to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.