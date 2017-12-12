Police Say Man Tried to Strangle Girlfriend

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – A Klamath Falls man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he tried to choke his girlfriend to death.

The Herald and News reports Damon Carl Bastuscheck, 27, was arrested for an incident Sunday night.

The victim told police she and Bastuscheck were arguing in their home when Bastuscheck attacked her. Bastuscheck was initially arrested for misdemeanor assault, but prosecutors filed more serious charges after determining the alleged attack may have been an attempt on the victim’s life.

Bastuscheck appeared in court Monday on charges of attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted second-degree assault and strangulation. Attorney Sammy Sanchez was appointed to represent Bastuscheck and his next scheduled court date is Dec. 18.