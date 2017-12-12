Police: Rocks, Pumpkins, Logs Thrown at Cars Near Tualatin

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) – Police say a large rock hit a vehicle’s windshield on Interstate 205 near Tualatin, the tenth time since September that items have been reported being thrown at motorists.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the latest incident happened Tuesday.

Oregon State Police say the items thrown in the past several months include apples, rocks, branches, logs and pumpkins.

Police say the items have been thrown at passing motorists from a walkway near the southbound Interstate 5 Exit 289 which curves, goes underneath Interstate-5, and becomes I-205 northbound.

Police say the exit ramp is adjacent to a footpath that travels behind an apartment complex in Tualatin.

Police say none of the victims have been injured and the incidents haven’t caused crashes.

Police ask that people with information call 503-375-3555 or 800-452-7888.