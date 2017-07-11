Police Provide Pictures Of Men Accused In A String Of Portland Bar Robberies

Portland, Ore. — Detectives with the Portland Police Robbery Detail are asking for the public’s help identifying two men, suspected in a string of bar and tavern robberies over the past six weeks.

Police say the suspects have entered bars and taverns armed with either knives or handguns and demanded money.

One of the suspects is described as a black man with a dark complexion, 20 to 30-years old,6’0″ to 6’3″ tall, 225 to 250 pounds, with a small colored tattoo on his left forearm. The second suspect is described as a black male with dark complexion, 20 to 30-years-old, 5’6″ to 5’8″, with a medium build.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Detective Tracy Chamberlin at 503-823-4783 or Tracy.Chamberlin@portlandoregon.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a minimum $250 cash reward to anyone who reports a convicted felon or a juvenile in possession of a firearm and tipsters can remain anonymous. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available for other unsolved felony crimes – $2,500 for unsolved homicides.