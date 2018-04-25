Police: Officers Shoot Armed Suicidal Man in Beaverton
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 3:45 PM

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say police shot a man who had been making suicidal statements during a standoff in Beaverton.

Beaverton Police Department spokesman Jeremy Shaw says officers responded to the man, who was inside a vehicle, Wednesday morning.

Shaw says officers including those from a crisis team were communicating with the man through text messages. He says the man was making suicidal statements and didn’t really want to talk to authorities.

Shaw said in a subsequent email that the situation ended in an “OIS” or officer-involved shooting.

Police also tweeted that the man had a gun.

No further details were immediately released.

