Police Offer Reward For Information On Deadly Hit And Run

Police are now offering a reward for help finding the driver of a dark colored sedan that hit a man crossing SE 82nd Avenue back on May 5th. It happened early in the morning. Theodore Cornelius Jones was found laying on the sidewalk after being hit. He was taken to the hospital but his injuries were too much and he passed away.

The whole incident was caught on video and you can find the link to that in the original press release below. You can also find contact numbers to share any information you might have.

The Portland Police Bureau, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to solve a fatal hit and run crash.

On Friday May 5, 2017, at 4:33 a.m., Portland East Precinct responded to the report that a pedestrian was hit by a driver on Southeast 82nd Avenue, just south of Flavel Street and that the involved driver left the scene.

Officers and medical personnel arrived in the area and found 45-year-old Theodore Cornelius Jones lying on the sidewalk, suffering from traumatic injuries. Jones was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital for treatment but did not survive his injuries.

Video footage of the incident indicates that the suspect driver was in a smaller, dark-colored sedan and continued to drive southbound on 82nd Avenue after striking the pedestrian. The vehicle likely would have sustained damage to the hood and windshield.

Video of the crash is available for viewing and download at https://youtu.be/q-JSGe8AMfY

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500. Information about any other unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Text CRIMES (274637) – Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.

Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

Visit http://www.tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app for the iPhone or Droid.