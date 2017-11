PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A medical examiner says an accident caused the death of a man whose body was found in a southeast Portland park.

Homicide detectives were called to Colonel Summers Park when the body of 40-year-old Boyd Littell was discovered at sunrise Tuesday. The medical examiner said Wednesday that Littell likely died from injuries sustained in a fall from a bicycle.

Littell was a bike messenger and a musician.