Police Need Help Finding A Missing Gresham Girl

Gresham, Ore. — The Gresham Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen at 6:00pm on Friday, January 5, 2018.

On Friday evening, police were notified that Harmony Martz walked away from a family member’s house around SE 178th and SE Division st. and has not been seen since. She left with a backpack full of clothes and a Tri-Met pass but no other money. In addition to the Gresham area, Harmony has friends in the downtown Portland area, so she may be headed in that direction. She does have a cell phone, but it has been turned off since Friday evening.

Harmony has some minor medical issues that may affect her decision-making and how she interacts with people, but her health is not in danger. In addition to the backpack, she was last seen wearing brown Ugg-style boots, blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with “Pink” written on it. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds and according to family members, she has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes

Anyone who knows of Harmony Martz’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333, or 911 if she is in danger.