Police Name Suspect in Aloha Murder

ALOHA, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have identified a suspect in the murder of a woman who was found dead in a vehicle last week.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that 35-year-old Jeremiah Ward Johnston, of Aloha, was booked on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse.

Johnston will make a first court appearance Thursday. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

The body of 28-year-old Sara Zghoul (ZAH-gool) was discovered Jan. 25 after authorities received a tip.

The Oregonian has reported that Zghoul’s body was dismembered, decapitated and stuffed into two suitcases.

Authorities declined to confirm those details and have released no additional information.

The paper also reported that Johnston tried to commit suicide before he was arrested and had been hospitalized until he was booked on Wednesday.