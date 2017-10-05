Police: Missing Woman Found

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a woman who left her Yoncalla home Tuesday to meet with a Springfield man and hadn’t been seen since has been located and is heading home.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Cindy Lynn Warren was reported missing Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon the sheriff’s office says deputies had found her.

Family said Warren had been meeting a man at a park north of Roseburg in Sutherlin.

The sheriff’s office said she texted with her family twice Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The sheriff’s office had said both messages indicated she was on her way home.

No further details were released.