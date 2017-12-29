Police: Man Violated No-Contact Order 29 Times in 2 Weeks

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A 31-year-old man is accused of violating a no-contact order 29 times in two weeks.

The Register-Guard reports Ryan Drew’s order was issued Dec. 15 by a Lane County Circuit Court judge after Drew was arrested by Coburg police Dec. 13, charged with four felonies and three misdemeanors.

Lane County Chief Deputy District Attorney Erik Hasselman says the majority of the no-contact order violations were a result of Drew calling the victim from jail.

According to the Coburg police report on Dec. 13 officers were called to the Premier RV Park after a couple in a neighboring trailer heard a woman being slapped in the face.

Drew has pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation, assault and felon in possession of a firearm in addition to misdemeanor charges.

—

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com