Police: Man Tries to Lure Child Into Vehicle

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man reportedly tried to lure a 10-year-old child into his van on Wednesday.

The girl told police that she was walking home from Kelly Elementary School on SE Cooper Street, when she noticed a car slowly driving behind her. The driver of the van then allegedly opened a door and motioned for her to get inside.

The girl then ran toward her home while yelling for help. The yells then alerted the girl’s father, who ran to meet his daughter as she neared her house. Her father then called police.

The girl said the man was in his 50s with short curly white hair, tan skin, glasses and no facial hair. The vehicle he was driving was a gray or silver minivan, similar to a Ford Windstar or Chrysler Town and Country.

Police are asking any neighbors in the area who have surveillance cameras to check recordings for any images of the suspect. Anyone with information about this incident should call Portland Police at 503-823-3333.