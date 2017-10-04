Police: Man Resisting Arrest Knocks Officer Unconscious

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man in Coos Bay wanted for failing to appear in court temporarily knocked an officer unconscious who had been trying to take him into custody.

Oregon State Police Lt. Cari Boyd says Coos County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Adam Slater went to a home Tuesday where a tipster had reported that Eric Wadkins was hiding.

Boyd says Wadkins resisted arrest and fought with Slater, trying unsuccessfully to take Slater’s firearm before fleeing. Multiple officers responded and took a report of a stolen vehicle. Boyd says Wadkins nearly drove it into another officer before crashing the vehicle near Charleston.

Boyd says Wadkins fled again and entered a building where he continued resisting but was arrested.

Boyd says Slater was treated and released from the hospital.

Wadkins was evaluated at a hospital and booked into jail on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, robbery, assault of a peace officer, burglary and other charges.