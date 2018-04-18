Police: Man Posed as Engaged Soldier to Steal Diamond

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – Police say a 26-year-old Vancouver man was arrested for allegedly using a military uniform and a story about a wedding engagement to steal a $100,000 diamond ring from a Bellevue jewelry store.

The Bellevue Police Department said Wednesday that a man dressed in military fatigues went to the store Feb. 22 and asked to see large diamonds, claiming he was about to be deployed and had just gotten engaged.

Police say when a 5.4 carat marquise diamond was presented, the man grabbed the stone and ran.

Police say the salesman chased him but the suspect jumped into a waiting vehicle.

Police say investigators used fingerprints to find the suspect. The man, who police say is not in the military, was arrested Friday.

He’s been booked into jail on investigation of robbery.

Police are still searching for the getaway driver and the diamond.