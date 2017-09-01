Police Make Arrest In Nearly 20 Year Old Homicide Case

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Police have made an arrest in the killing of a teenager outside an Oregon convenience store almost 20 years ago.

Salem police Lt. Dave Okada said Friday that 16-year-old Alfredo Lopez-Nabor was fatally shot after a gang-related fight on May 9, 1998. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Fernando Cortez, but the suspect who was 19 at the time fled to Mexico.

A Salem police detective reopened the investigation a decade later as a cold case. He found that Cortez had returned to the U.S., and was possibly living under a false name in California.

The detective, Jamie Vasas, arrested Cortez on a murder charge this week in Oxnard, California. He’s in the Ventura County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Oregon.