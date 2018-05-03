Police Make Another Arrest in Salem Bar Shooting

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have made another arrest in a shooting that left two people dead and another wounded outside a Salem bar last month.

Lt. Chris Baldridge of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 21-year-old Elijah Watterson was arrested in Southern California. Watterson waived extradition and was booked into the county jail on charges of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm and other charges.

Detectives previously arrested two men on riot charges.

Nobody has been charged with murder, and Baldridge declined comment on the ongoing investigation.

The agency is trying to find a 1997 Ford Expedition with the Oregon license XEL793. It is red or maroon, and has a tan stripe along the bottom half.

Killed in the shooting were 24-year-old Tobias Helms-Reese and 21-year-old Tyler Longacre, both of Salem.