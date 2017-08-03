Police: Macklemore Driving On Suspended License In Crash

SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says rapper Benjamin Haggerty, who is better known as Macklemore, was cited for driving on a suspended license for an unpaid ticket after a collision Friday night.

KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that Haggerty was driving a 2016 S-Class Mercedes when he was struck by the driver of a 1986 Chevrolet pickup north of Seattle on Whidbey Island.

Trooper Heather Axtman says the 24-year-old pickup driver was injured and taken to a hospital. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Axtman says Macklemore wasn’t injured. She says he has since paid the ticket and his license is no longer suspended.

Macklemore, who was born in Kent, Washington and is based in Seattle, is possibly best known for his 2012 song “Thrift Shop,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.