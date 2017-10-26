Police Looking For A Teenager Missing in St. Helen’s

St. HELENS, Ore.— Marciano Dillon Carlson Sakhoeun was last seen around 11 P.M. Wednesday October 18th on Firlock Park Boulevard, near St. Helen’s High School. he was possibly dressed in a black hoodie or jacket, blue jeans, and black athletic shoes. He carries a lanyard bearing the Marine Corps. logo with his house and car keys attached. He is a St. Helen’s High School Student. He recently enlisted in the Marine Corps. and currently has his hair HIGH and TIGHT. Marciano’s family is troubled by his disappearance. He has no history of this kind of behavior . Flyers are appearing around the city. A police report has been filed with the St. Helen’s Police Department.

Marciano is 17 years old Weighs 150 pounds Height is 5’5″ Dark Brown Hair Brown Eyes

To report any information on his whereabouts call the St. Helen’s Police Department at 503-397-3333 or call 9-1-1