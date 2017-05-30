Police Looking For Help Finding Burglary Suspect

Beaverton, Ore. — Police in Beaverton are investigating an overnight break-in at the Hillside Pub at at 16305 SW Barrows Rd.

Officers were called to the pub at 7:52 AM Tuesday. The glass front door of the business had been shattered and items from inside had been stolen.

Surveillance video captured the suspect on camera.

Police say it is difficult to tell much other than the fact that the suspect is a male with a large nose. It looks like he is wearing a headlamp with a beanie, gloves and something pulled up over the bottom half of his face.