Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Parkrose Neighborhood

Portland, Oregon – Breaking news overnight in Northeast Portland where police have found a body and say the death seemsto be suspicious. Officers got the call just after 1am to the area on Northeast Marx and 109th. Police have Marx shutdown in the area as they investigate. The Medical Examiner is on scene as well.

Read More from Police:

On Friday, June 8, 2018, at 1:03 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to the 10900 block of Northeast Marx Street on the report that someone had located a deceased person inside a residence.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a deceased adult male inside the residence. A member with the State Medical Examiner’s Office responded, and based on initial information, determined the death was suspicious in nature.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail have responded to take over this investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division have also responded to assist with this investigation.

Anyone with information about this death investigation should contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail by calling 503-823-0479