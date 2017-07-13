Police Investigating Oregon Day Care Center For Child Abuse

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon day care center is under investigation after a mother claimed that a worker had injured her 3-year-old son.

The boy’s mother and the director of the child care center called police and the state Department of Human Services after the mother found bruises on her son’s body when he returned from day care last week.

The Register-Guard reports Eugene police confirmed Monday that they have an open and active investigation, but declined to disclose details.

According to Business Owner Heather Clark, the boy’s teacher said she restrained the boy and shook him, but didn’t think she hurt him. Another worker reported seeing the teacher throw the boy.

The accused teacher has been fired. She was not named in the report since she has not been charged.