Police Are Investigating Groups Role In Fire Near Summer Lake

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police are investigating a group of partygoers in relation to a fire near Summer Lake, which burned 9.7 square miles (25 square kilometers) in July.

The Bend Bulletin reported Saturday that police are investigating a group of people who had a party July 8 on private property just north of the Summer Lake Lodge. Police suspect that the people gathered were shooting at exploding targets, which could have started the fire.

The fire burned on state and federal lands, including parts of a federally protected sage grouse habitat.

Lake County District Attorney Sharon Forster said felony arson charges aren’t likely because there is no sign of intent, but the case is open to misdemeanor reckless burning.