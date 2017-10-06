Police Investigate Possible File Theft at Bend School

BEND, Ore. (AP) – After a principal was fired from an Oregon private school, Bend police are investigating claims that she illegally downloaded thousands of student files.

The Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2z2Eb9K ) that Megan Martin was fired from Seven Peaks School last month, and the school later filed a lawsuit against her asking for the return of about 5,900 electronic files.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says he asked police to look into the incident to see if there was a possible crime.

Martin attorney’s Todd Grover says it’s not appropriate for his client to give comments on pending litigation, but “she’s working cooperatively with the school.”

School official say there has been progress made on getting the files back. The files contain sensitive information about students including psychological evaluations in some cases.