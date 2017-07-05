Police Identify Man Who Tried To Seize Helicopter
By Jim Ferretti
|
Jul 5, 2017 @ 10:43 AM

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – Police have released the name of a man who tried to steal a helicopter from the Hillsboro airport at gunpoint before being killed by officers.

The Hillsboro Police Department on Wednesday identified the man as 25-year-old Holden Austin Gorka.

Gorka has no address and has no known mental health or drug abuse problems.

Police say Gorka jumped a fence at the Hillsboro Airport on Tuesday and held a flight instructor and a student at gunpoint, firing at least one shot before police showed up.

That shot — and possibly a second misfire — were directed away from the victims, who were in the helicopter as it was warming up for takeoff.

Police chased Gorka across a field and then shot him.

