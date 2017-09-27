Police ID Suspect in Murder Near North Plains

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – Detectives have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man near North Plains, Oregon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Chad Brandon Pitcher should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information should call police instead of approaching him. Court records show Pitcher has been arrested several times on drug charges.

The victim in the Sept. 19 shooting was 39-year-old Michael Arch, who changed his name from Reiner Ralph Schmolling. He had served 15 years in prison for shooting a deputy in the 1990s.