POLICE ID SUSPECT FROM OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Gresham, Ore.— Gresham Police have identified a suspect in the April 30 officer involved shooting and are asking for the public’s help. He is identified as 36-year-old Vasile Manta. Manta is described as a white male, 5-foot-10-inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. There is currently a warrant out for his arrest for attempted aggravated murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to contact.

If you know of Manta’s whereabouts or have any information about the case, please call the Gresham Police at 503.618.2719. If you see him call 911.