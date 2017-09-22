Police Hoping You Can Help Catch These Thieves

Portland, Oregon – Portland Police want your help catching a group of wanted thieves they say have been robbing numerous storage areas in the Pearl District. 33-year-old Christopher Albright, 32-year-old Suzanne Crosse, and 24-year-old Adam Myers are all homeless and frequent the downtown Portland area.

The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to locate three people involved in multiple burglaries.

33-year-old Christopher Michael Albright, 32-year-old Suzanne Christine Crosse, and 24-year-old Adam Richard Myers are all wanted for numerous burglaries to storage areas of residential buildings in the Pearl District and other areas of Portland. All three suspects are transient and frequent the Downtown Portland area.

* Albright is a white male, 5’6″ tall, 170 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes, with tattoos on his right shoulder and forearm.

* Crosse is a white female, 5’4″ tall, 135 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

* Myers is a white male, 6’1″ tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, large holes in his ear lobes, and numerous tattoos on his arms, including the Philadelphia skyline on his left forearm.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500. Information about any other unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)