Police Fire Shots As Man Crashes RV In To Patrol Cars

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say four police officers have been put on paid leave, pending an investigation, after firing shots at a man who crashed a large motorhome into two police cars in Oregon.

Salem, Oregon, police say 61-year-old Roy Victor Devoursney was not struck by any bullets from the shooting Saturday but that he was shocked with a stun gun when he refused the officers’ orders.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment for those injuries suffered in the crash.

Police say they opened fire as they tried to stop the motorhome while it was going recklessly through town, speeding and weaving by other vehicles on the road.

The motorhome crashed into two police patrol cars before its tires were blown out and stopped by spike strips.

No officers were hurt.