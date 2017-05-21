Police Dog Memorial

A dedication ceremony was held in Portland for a new canine memorial. It’s a statue of Mick, a police dog who died during a police shootout with a burglar in Southwest Portland. Mick’s human partner officer Jeff Dorn was also injured in that shootout, when he was shot in the legs.

The statue also honors another police dog who died, Argos. They’re the first K-9 killed in the line of duty in Portland. The ceremony to dedicate the memorial was held Saturday in front of the police canine unit office on Burnside Street.