Police Combing The Damascus Area For Crash Suspect

DAMASCUS, Ore.– Oregon State Police along with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate a 2 vehicle crash on Highway 212 at Wyeast. One person has gone to the hospital. The other is on the run. The K-9 unit has been brought in to search for a taller adult male wearing a green uniform style shirt with a patch on the shoulder and blue jeans. Police say witnesses believe he may be Hispanic. His skin appeared to be darker.

The condition of the other driver is not known. Crash investigators say the road will be closed for several hours. Drivers should use alternate routes to get where they’re going. Suggested alternates included 242nd which cuts through to Gresham and I-84. 222nd will also get drivers over to other feeder streets and freeway access.