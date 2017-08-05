Police Chase Stolen City Vehicle

Forest Grove, Oregon – A man stole an official city car on Friday in Forest Grove and led police on a chase. Police say 19 year old Jose Bernabe-Hernandez argued with a parks employee at Talisman Park on Willamina Avenue. He then stole the employee’s city parks truck and drove off. Police chased the truck on Highway 47, while Hernandez drove recklessly and crossed into oncoming traffic.

Police gave up the chase for public safety reasons, and are still looking for the suspect. The stolen truck is white and says “City of Forest Grove” on it.