Police Chase Bank Robbers and Sex Traffickers

After two bank robberies in Portland Friday afternoon, police caught one of the suspects they were looking for during a police manhunt.

30 year old Timothy Chapek allegedly walked into a bank on Southwest Harrison Street, demanded money, and escaped. Portland Police searching the area found him based on a description from bank employees.

There was also a bank robbery in Northeast Portland on 42nd Avenue Friday afternoon. However, in that case the suspect is still at large. He’s described as a white male in his 50s or 60s, about 170 pounds, with a big grey mustache and a black skull cap.

***

A man accused of human trafficking led Wilsonville Police on car chase Friday. The chase ended when the suspect crashed in Tualatin and his car got suspended in a tree. Police were investigating a prostitution case, and found the suspect driving off with two female victims in his car. They gave chase, then caught 18 year old Roman Culver near Nyberg Road in Clackamas County. The two female trafficking victims were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

***

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car Friday afternoon. It happened in Clackamas County on Southeast Fern Avenue, in an unincorporated area of Portland. Bystanders tried to give the victim medical help, but the pedestrian died at the scene. The car driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

***

A man was sentenced to over two years in prison Friday for using a hidden camera to take nude photos of women. 21 year old Sean Spaulding of Beaverton used the photos to blackmail a Tigard woman, saying he’d put the photos on the internet unless she sent him more nude photos. Spaulding also had nude photos of a juvenile girl, and had posed as a woman online to convince women to send him nude photos.