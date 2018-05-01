Police Cars Vandalized On May Day

(Photo and video courtesy of Rosemary Reynolds)

Portland, Or. – Almost two dozen Portland Police cars have been vandalized with paint. The damage was discovered this morning. The cars were parked in the North Precinct parking lot. It’s not clear if the vandalism is in connection with May Day.

The Portland May Day Coalition has scheduled a family friendly picnic from 3pm-8pm at Lents Park. Last year’s May Day march downtown turned into a riot with 25 arrests.

Read more from Police:

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at 4:57 a.m., North Precinct officers learned that multiple patrol vehicles assigned to North Precinct were vandalized. Officers located approximately 20 vehicles with paint poured on the vehicles. Members of the City of Portland and Police Bureau that service city vehicles are responding to clean the vehicles this morning. Officers have searched the area with the assistance of a canine team. Evidence was located during the search. Officers will review surveillance video of the area as well. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.