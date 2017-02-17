Police: Arsonist Started Fire At Eugene School

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A Eugene police spokeswoman says a fire that burned a shed at North Eugene High School was intentionally set.

Melinda McLaughlin says Wednesday night’s blaze started near the wooden shed that contained items for track and field. It happened while a basketball game and other activities were going on at the school.

The shed was a total loss, but there were no injuries.

McLaughlin batted down rumors that a student has been arrested, saying a fake arrest was being filmed by students as part of a class project.

Arson investigators are continuing to work the case.