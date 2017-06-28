Police Arrest Three Suspects Accused Of TriMet Bus Driver Assault

Portland, Or. – Three girls who are accused of spitting on and pepper spraying a TriMet bus driver earlier this month have been arrested. 18 year old Jada Thompson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on assault, disorderly conduct, interfering with public transportation and unlawful use of pepper spray charges.

A 14 year old girl and 17 year old girl were also arrested and taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home. They are accused of disorderly conduct and unlawful use of pepper spray.

The alleged assault happened on June 9th shortly before midnight on a bus in the area of NE 42nd and Holman.

Police says they received numerous tips form the public and that helped them identify the three suspects.