Police Arrest Suspect For Dumpster Fires and Assault

Portland, Or. – Portland Police have arrested a man in NW Portland for allegedly starting several dumpster fires and assaulting a person walking by. The arrest came just after 4 o’clock this morning.

They found 58 year old Marty C. Haines near NW 16th and Lovejoy. Police say he was uncooperative and threw rocks at them and managed to hit and break out the window of a police car. He was eventually taken into custody and taken to the Multnomah County Jail.

Haines faces two counts of attempted assault and three counts of reckless burning . He also faces a count of criminal mischief, resisting arrest and attempted assault on a police officer.

Police say the person who was assaulted was treated at the scene and not taken to the hospital.