Police Arrest One in Murder; Still Looking for Second Suspect

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) – Police have arrested one of two suspects in the killing of a man near North Plains, Oregon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said detectives arrested 40-year-old Christopher Stephens of Newberg after learning he was in Tualatin area on Thursday. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop at Southwest Boones Ferry Road.

He was booked into jail on a murder charge.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office identified 38-year-old Chad Brandon Pitcher as a suspect in the case. Detectives continued to search for him Friday, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim in the Sept. 19 shooting was 39-year-old Michael Arch, who changed his name from Reiner Ralph Schmolling. He had served 15 years in prison for shooting a deputy in the 1990s.