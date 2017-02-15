Police Arrest Man For November Murder

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say an arrest has been made in the November shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Gresham, Oregon.

A Gresham police spokesman says 30-year-old Demarco “Buddy” Streeter of Portland was arrested Tuesday at a home in Vancouver, Washington.

He was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

The victim, Harry Brogdon Jr., was found dead after officers responded to a late-morning shooting on Nov. 23.

Police identified Streeter as a suspect two days later and asked for the public’s help in finding him.