Police Arrest Final Suspect in Southwestern Oregon Killing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have arrested the third and final suspect in the killing of a man in southern Oregon last year.

Oregon State Police say 22-year-old Elizabeth Hudson, also known as “Little Red,” was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas on an outstanding warrant for murder.

The body of John Reitterer was found June 22 in a shallow creek off the Illinois River near the town of Selma.

Police earlier arrested 19-year-old Damian Lee Atwood of Cave Junction and 22-year-old Ryan Eldred of Coupeville, Washington.