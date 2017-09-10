Police Arrest Anti-Fascist Protesters In Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police are making arrests as they clash with anti-fascist protesters in Portland.

Hundreds of people turned out Sunday to oppose a much smaller demonstration by the right-wing Patriot Prayer group. The Portland Police Bureau said the crowd became “violent and criminal,” with anti-fascist protesters throwing smoke devices and other projectiles at officers in a waterfront park.

The department said on its Twitter feed that two officers had been injured and that photographers had also been attacked.

The Patriot Prayer group also planned a demonstration in Vancouver, Washington, later Sunday. Officials in Washington and Oregon closed the footpath of the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between the cities.