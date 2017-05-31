Police: 1 Man Fatally Shot Near Roseburg, 1 in Custody

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man south of Roseburg.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies responded after a woman reported her boyfriend had been shot Wednesday morning near the Lawson Bar area of southern Douglas County.

The sheriff’s office says authorities located the man’s body after an extensive search.

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team identified a 34-year-old person of interest from Myrtle Creek and booked him into jail on an unrelated probation violation charge.

Authorities say there’s no further threat to the public.