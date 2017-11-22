Plea Reached After Conviction Overturned by Oregon Court

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – A Klamath County man accused of multiple attacks on his wife has accepted a plea deal after his original conviction was overturned by the Oregon Court of Appeals.

The Herald and News reports 38-year-old Doug Brunnemer of Bonanza pleaded guilty to menacing, strangulation and fourth-degree assault. He will be sentenced next week.

Authorities said Brunnemer struck and choked his wife in 2011 and 2012. During one attack, Brunnemer broke into the victim’s home, dragged her from a closet here she was hiding and held the blade of a pocket knife to her throat.

A jury convicted Brunnemer in 2014 and he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Brunnemer appealed, contending a judge should have granted a mistrial because of comments made by the prosecution during closing arguments.

The prosecutor emphasized that Brunnemer chose not to testify, and the appellate court agreed with Brunnemer that his decision was improperly used to imply guilt.

The plea deal was reached before the start of a new trial.